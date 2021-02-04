Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Truist from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,781.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,646.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

