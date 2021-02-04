Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,360.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,025.36.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,058.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,781.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,646.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

