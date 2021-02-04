Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,440.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,646.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

