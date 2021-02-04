AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for about 8.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 91.02% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SMCP stock remained flat at $$27.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

