AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 589.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $464.07. 37,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.