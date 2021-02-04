AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 258.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $26,863,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

