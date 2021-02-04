AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,518,000.

TIP remained flat at $$127.83 during trading on Thursday. 73,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

