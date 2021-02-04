AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,780.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.23. 909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,527. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $159.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.