AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 16,892 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.59. 36,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

