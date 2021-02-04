AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 8,469 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.29. 12,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,159. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

