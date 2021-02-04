Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 10,212 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 122.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

