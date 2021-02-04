Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

CMCSA opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

