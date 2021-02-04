Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

SPG opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.