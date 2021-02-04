Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.