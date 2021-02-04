Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 19,314 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after buying an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

