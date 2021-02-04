Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 8,885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 114.9% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.