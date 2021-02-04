Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $265.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.91.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

