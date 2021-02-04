Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,986,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,933.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSSF. Barclays upgraded Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Alsea alerts:

ALSSF opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.