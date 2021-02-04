Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

ALTA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Altabancorp stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

