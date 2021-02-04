Alternative Income REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AIRE traded down GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 60.41 ($0.79). The company had a trading volume of 194,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.10. The company has a market capitalization of £48.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.49 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

