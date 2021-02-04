Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading Up 5.5%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s share price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $55.98. Approximately 344,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 463,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,280. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.