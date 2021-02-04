Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 281,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

