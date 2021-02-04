Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

