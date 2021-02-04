Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Insider Steven B. Ketchum Sells 217,728 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.96 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $50,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

