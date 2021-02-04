Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,212.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

