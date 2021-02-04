Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,000.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

