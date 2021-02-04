Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3,186.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

