Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,975.00 at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,212.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3,186.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

