Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

