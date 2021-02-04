Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3,900.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $89.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,212.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,186.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

