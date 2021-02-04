Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Financial Comparison

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.15 million 15.21 $30,000.00 $0.14 425.57 Ambarella $228.73 million 16.43 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -80.34

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEVA and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ambarella 1 4 10 0 2.60

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.20%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $83.69, suggesting a potential downside of 21.67%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Ambarella.

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 0.05% 1.26% 1.07% Ambarella -27.64% -12.74% -10.86%

Summary

CEVA beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

