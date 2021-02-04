Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71.

Amcor stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 158,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,403. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.09.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

