Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

