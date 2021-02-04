AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.25 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $24.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $506.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.21 and its 200 day moving average is $391.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $487.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

