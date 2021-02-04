Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 167,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.95. 40,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.