American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. 2,281,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,217,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,616,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 102,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 715,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

