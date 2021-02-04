American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 172,486 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. 270,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

