American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

AFG stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 993,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

