American Lithium (CVE:LI) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.11

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 2511122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The company has a market cap of C$341.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.30.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.