American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

American Superconductor stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 34,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,886. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $633.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

