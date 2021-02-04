American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

