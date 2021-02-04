American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Down 15%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) dropped 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 1,178,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 542,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $639.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $369,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Superconductor by 7.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

