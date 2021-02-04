American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in American Tower by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

