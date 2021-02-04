American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in American Water Works by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 29,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.