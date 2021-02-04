America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.