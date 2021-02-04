Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $5.20 to $4.90. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Americas Silver traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.74. 1,685,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,610,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,721,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 899,011 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

