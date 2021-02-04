AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

NYSE:ABC traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.64. 63,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

