AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.97-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

NYSE AME opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

