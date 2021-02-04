AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of AME stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

