AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.